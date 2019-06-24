Darshana Devi June 24 2019, 8.57 pm June 24 2019, 8.57 pm

There seems to be no end to the troubles for the Roshan family. After the never-ending Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy, it’s now the Super 30 actor’s sister Sunaina Roshan who has been grabbing the top trends for her shocking claims against her family. The case garnered the spotlight when Sunaina alleged that her family has been maltreating her because she is in love with a Muslim man named Ruhail Amin, who happens to be a journalist. She further claimed that her Rakesh Roshan even slapped her in 2018 and called Ruhail a ‘terrorist’. Until now, we have heard from Sunaina, Sussanne Khan and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. The person who was yet to throw light on the incident was Ruhail, who has finally opened up.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Ruhail shared, "This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words.” Adding that the two ‘reconnected through social media’ after they lost touch, he spoke about how Sunaina’s parents disapproved of their ‘friendship’. "They did not approve of our friendship," he said. "I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh," he continued.

Sunaina Roshan with family

Commenting on Rakesh labelling him as a ‘terrorist’, he said, "Calling someone a terrorist just because of his identity is unacceptable. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset. Most importantly, we need to stand up against ignorant viewpoints, whoever has them.”

When asked why the Roshans are rejecting their relationship on the basis of religion given that Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne was a Muslim too, he replied, "Everyone can see the irony here."