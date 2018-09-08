Hrithik Roshan supports Sushant Singh in his quest to save sister

Savdhan India host Sushant Singh recently took to his Twitter handle to call for help as his younger sister Sofia got diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Through tweet, he revealed that sadly the only treatment available to cure this disorder is not working for his sister and he needs help to find a breakthrough.

This is an appeal friends. My younger Sister Sofiya has been diagnosed with CIDP. An auto-immune disorder, the only treatment of Steroids and Immuno-suppressants isn’t working. Trying to find any new breakthrough, please RT and help us reach out to the right people. pic.twitter.com/idVOWm0Jlo — sushant singh (@sushant_says) September 7, 2018

Sushant’s tweet was noticed by Hrithik Roshan who immediately retweeted it, with a motive to help him find the right people or doctors who can help save Sofia. The two had worked together in the film Lakshya.

An autoimmune disorder means that the immune system mistakenly attacks your body. The system is supposed to protect the body against bad bacteria and germs, but rather, in this disorder, the immune system releases autoantibodies that attack healthy cells.

Apart from television, Sushant has been a part of many films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Baby, Hate Story 2, Rakhta Charitra and so on. Hope he finds a way to help his sister.

Talking about Hrithik, the superstar recently released the posters of his upcoming film Super 30 in which he essays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar. It is slated to release in the month of January next year and will compete with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.

View this post on Instagram समय बदल रहा है। Welcome to #Super30 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 4, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

We await this big clash!