Hrithik Roshan to host a party for students of Super 30

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is said to throw a party for approximately 26 kids of Super 30 academy of Bihar who cracked the JEE- Advanced 2018. The actor will be meeting the kids in person who have worked hard to make their mark and score well in one of the most difficult exams in the country and will wish them for a successful life ahead.

According to the reports, Hrithik realised how difficult these exams can be while shooting for his film Super 30. He further congratulated the students and their mentor Anand Kumar for succeeding in the entrance exam with flying colours.

Hrithik Roshan’s this film with Vikas Bahl, Super 30, sees him alongside National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra, who will be seen in a negative shade in the film. Super 30 is based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar who runs a program called Super 30 for IIT aspirants in Patna. The 44-year-old mathematician coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE. Anand Kumar established the Super 30 program in Patna in the year 2002.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on January 25, 2019.