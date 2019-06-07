Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 11.12 pm June 07 2019, 11.12 pm

Months after the announcement that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are teaming up for a project, it was revealed that the duo has been working on the remake of Raj N Sippy's Satte Pe Satta. After rumours pointing to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, a source has revealed that Hrithik Roshan will play Amitabh Bachchan's role in the film. Satte Pe Satta was a comedy about seven brothers and their sister-in-law played by Hema Malini. Farah Khan will make a modern adaptation of the same.

The story comes out after a source close to the project said that the director has asked the Super 30 actor to play the role. Hrithik has apparently given his verbal nod to the film. The source also maintains that the reason Farah and Rohit chose Hrithik and not Shah Rukh or Akshay is that the character needs to be age appropriate. The source said, "They didn't want someone too old or too young for this movie. The hero has to look the eldest of the lot and still not too old for marriage. They wanted someone in their 40s as the role would fit them perfectly. In fact, even Amit ji was 40 when Satte Pe Satta released."

Farah and Hrithik have been friends for years, so when she discussed it with him, he approved of it. It will also be an interesting association for Rohit Shetty as he has always wanted to cast him but did not get the chance. This is the second time Hrithik Roshan will be playing a role that was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Hrithik played the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in the 2012 remake of Agneepath.

In February, Farah Khan took to Instagram to announce the collaboration between her and Rohit Shetty. "When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & emotional both, to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Love we have for films, we will create the Mother of All Entertainers! Lov u Rohit." she wrote.

Check out the post below: