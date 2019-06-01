Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 7.44 pm June 01 2019, 7.44 pm

Of late, China has proved to be a big market for Bollywood movies. Some of the Bollywood blockbusters that have gone on to break the Chinese box office records include Dangal, AndhaDhun, Mom, among others. Now, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is the latest film to be screened in China on June 5. Ahead of the film's China launch, Hrithik jetted off to the country and is seemingly having a great time there. The heartthrob gave us numerous glimpses of his visit on Instagram and we can say that he is making the best of his visit.

The superstar, fondly known as the Greek God, enjoys a humongous fan base across the globe and his IG stories are proof. In the clips shared by him, we can see how his elated Chinese fans went all nuts on seeing him and showered their love by welcoming him with his posters, welcome placards and a lot of gifts. Hrithik obliged them with pictures and gave them autographs too. Next, we see the actor flaunting some special talent. In a never-seen-before sight, we see him cooking Chinese pancakes and also wringing some noodles.

Check out his videos below:

Oh and the poser that he is, he did not miss out on getting clicked even in a subway!

Hrithik Roshan shows off cooking skills and performs stunts in China, fans go gaga

He also had the opportunity to meet international cinema icon Jackie Chan and called it an ‘incredible experience’.

Even Yami's fans were thrilled to see her and greeted her with an endearing welcome.

Yami Gautam's fans thrilled to see her in China

Talking about his visit to China, a source earlier informed an entertainment portal, "Hrithik has a huge fan base in China too and has decided to do a surprise fan interaction at the premiere of the film. Since it’s the first time he’s visiting China he wants to explore the culture, food and interact with as many as people possible."