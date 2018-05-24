home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Hrithik Roshan violates traffic rules during a fitness challenge, faces ire of Mumbai Police

Hrithik Roshan violates traffic rules during a fitness challenge, faces ire of Mumbai Police

First published: May 24, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

With a physique is worth drooling over, Hrithik Roshan is Bollywood's Greek god. He works hard at the gym and it's out there for everyone to see. But it comes at a price and Hrithik is learning it the hard way. might find himself The actor found himself in trouble after responding to Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore's fitness challenge the wrong way. The former shooter nominated Hrithik alongside cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal. Although he was quick in accepting the challenge and performed with a good intent, Hrithik's video has put him at the receiving end of backlash, for being irresponsible with his own safety and violating traffic rules.

Hrithik's video has him riding his fancy bicycle without a helmet and recording a selfie video as he rides. While the message seeks to serve a good purpose Twitterati aren't appreciating such stunts.

One of them, in fact, tagged Mumbai Police in the comments section and the prompt Mumbai Police (at least on social media) responded too!

His followers as well put across their safety advice.

 

 

 

Not long ago, actor Varun Dhawan was fined as he broke traffic rules and sneaked out of his car's window as a fan requested for a selfie at a traffic signal. We won't be surprised if Hrithik is penalised as well!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Actor #bicycle #Bollywood #fitness challenge #Hrithik Roshan #Mumbai Police #rajyavardhan rathore #traffic rule #Twitter #video #violation

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All