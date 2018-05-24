Hrithik Roshan violates traffic rules during a fitness challenge, faces ire of Mumbai Police

With a physique is worth drooling over, Hrithik Roshan is Bollywood's Greek god. He works hard at the gym and it's out there for everyone to see. But it comes at a price and Hrithik is learning it the hard way. might find himself The actor found himself in trouble after responding to Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore's fitness challenge the wrong way. The former shooter nominated Hrithik alongside cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal. Although he was quick in accepting the challenge and performed with a good intent, Hrithik's video has put him at the receiving end of backlash, for being irresponsible with his own safety and violating traffic rules.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Hrithik's video has him riding his fancy bicycle without a helmet and recording a selfie video as he rides. While the message seeks to serve a good purpose Twitterati aren't appreciating such stunts.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

One of them, in fact, tagged Mumbai Police in the comments section and the prompt Mumbai Police (at least on social media) responded too!

His followers as well put across their safety advice.

Not long ago, actor Varun Dhawan was fined as he broke traffic rules and sneaked out of his car's window as a fan requested for a selfie at a traffic signal. We won't be surprised if Hrithik is penalised as well!