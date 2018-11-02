image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 turns 5, drops hint on Jaadu’s comeback

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 turns 5, drops hint on Jaadu’s comeback

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 02 2018, 9.31 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKrrish 3Rakesh Roshan
nextHappy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Timeless dialogues that make him the King
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Aanand L Rai wishes Khan Saab with a new poster of Zero

Shah Rukh Khan 53 birthday: Why the celebrations this year are different

Amitabh Bachchan: Big B in big trouble with the Bar Council over this ad