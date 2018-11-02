Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 turns 5, drops hint on Jaadu’s comeback

It was five years ago that India got introduced to its very own superhero Krrish. In the form of Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood finally had some superpower to boast about. Our superhero is fragile emotionally, yet he holds the power to save the world. Well, as this superhero marks his fifth anniversary, Hrithik got nostalgic and shared a long post on Instagram.

Remembering how Krrish came in to being and all the turbulence the film suffered, he states that he was afraid to take up a role like this. But then he took the chance, and here he is, gearing up for the fourth instalment of this franchise.

If you notice, in the hashtags, he questions if Jaadu is coming back. So is he dropping hints? As we look forward to Krrish 4 (Rakesh Roshan has already made the announcement), we do hope the super alien pays us a visit on earth via this film. The little fans of Krrish would be more than happy to meet their favourite Jaadu.

However, it’s a long wait to see Krrish and Jaadu kicking some ass, as the fourth instalment will only release in Christmas 2020