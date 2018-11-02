Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 turns 5, drops hint on Jaadu’s comeback

It was five years ago that India got introduced to its very own superhero Krrish. In the form of Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood finally had some superpower to boast about. Our superhero is fragile emotionally, yet he holds the power to save the world. Well, as this superhero marks his fifth anniversary, Hrithik got nostalgic and shared a long post on Instagram.
Remembering how Krrish came in to being and all the turbulence the film suffered, he states that he was afraid to take up a role like this. But then he took the chance, and here he is, gearing up for the fourth instalment of this franchise.
Do you ever feel terrified when you think about the distance between where you want to be and where you are ? Krrish in many ways for me is the struggle, aspiration and endeavor of wanting to travel the length of that distance. When my dad thought of the idea of Krrish , the first thing I felt was doubt, uncertainty and incapable, I was simply afraid, and the second thing I felt was absolute terror at the thought of not doing it because I was afraid. So we went ahead and took the fear along with us for the ride. What we lacked in budget, technology, specialization and resources , we made up in tenacity, teamwork, discipline and perseverance. . Today, we are at the heels of yet another endeavor to shorten that distance with Krrish4; and I feel exactly the same fear as I felt all those years ago. . And that is why I am reassured that we are on the right track. . #5yearsofKrrish3 #throwback #isjaaducomingback #missyouRohit
If you notice, in the hashtags, he questions if Jaadu is coming back. So is he dropping hints? As we look forward to Krrish 4 (Rakesh Roshan has already made the announcement), we do hope the super alien pays us a visit on earth via this film. The little fans of Krrish would be more than happy to meet their favourite Jaadu.
However, it’s a long wait to see Krrish and Jaadu kicking some ass, as the fourth instalment will only release in Christmas 2020