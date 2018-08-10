Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 will definitely fly down to theaters, but with a delay

Our favourite desi superhero Krrish is stuck in a jam! Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 was scheduled to release on the Christmas weekend of 2020. However, that is not going to happen any longer, since both Roshans are currently occupied. As Rakesh Roshan continues to work on the film's script, Hrithik is busy with his untitled YRF project that also stars Tiger Shroff.

“I am still working on the script. The process got delayed and I’ll announce the release plans later. After Hrithik Roshan completes the film with Yash Raj Films, he’ll shoot for this film sometime next year," Rakesh Roshan told Bollywood Hungama.The release date of Krrish 4 was announced by senior Roshan, as a gift for Hrithik fans on his birthday.

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

The Krrish franchise is probably the only superhero series in Bollywood that successfully tamed the audience. A large part of the credit goes to getting the technicalities right, and Roshan has never hesitated to keep a fat budget for VFX.

“I spent a lot, especially on the spaceship and the VFX in Koi Mil Gaya and also in the later films of the series. But I didn’t really think a lot about recovery. But if I feel something is unaffordable, I don’t put it in the first place. Even with Krrish 4, I remove those scenes which I feel would make my film go over budget, at the script level itself. If I try to cut costs, then the VFX might be tacky,' he added.

Let's just say, something extravagant is in making!