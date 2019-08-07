Priyanka Kaul August 07 2019, 12.40 pm August 07 2019, 12.40 pm

As the world was still recovering from the news of the untimely death of Sushma Swaraj, yet another bad news came early in the morning. On Wednesday morning, Bollywood woke up to the news of veteran director and producer J Om Prakash, maternal grandfather of Hrithik Roshan, passing away at the age of 93. This is certainly a hard time for Roshan’s family. Actor Deepak Parashar, confirmed the sad news about his uncle, on his twitter handle.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Hrithik was known to be very close to his nana and used to post pictures with him and talk about him in interviews. Recently, he had shared a post with him. The post revealed how it was him who had been his ‘Super Teacher’ and taught him something ‘at every stage of (his) life’. During the release of his Krrish 3, the actor had revealed in an interview how his grandfather had called the first shot for his debut movie Kaho Na… Pyaar Hain, and it turned to be a major hit at the box office. And thus, even for Krrish 3, he wanted him to give the first clap.

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

The actor fondly called him as Deda and shared posts from his 92nd birthday in January 2018. He wrote, “As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self-taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki Kasam n22 more jubilee films brought him name n fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda.”

As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam n22 more jubilee films brought him name n fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda. pic.twitter.com/E1zpuVNDZj — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 24, 2018

Born in Sialkot, Punjab (British India) on January 24, 1927, he directed successful films such as Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon (1985), Apna Bana Lo (1982) and Aadmi Khilona Hain (1993) among others. Interestingly, the title of most of the movies started with the letter A. He also served as the President of the Film Federation of Indian for 1995-1996.