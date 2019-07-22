Rushabh Dhruv July 22 2019, 10.29 pm July 22 2019, 10.29 pm

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for his insane dance skills. Although we don't see him flaunting his classic moves these days, whenever he is on the dance floor, he can still give anyone a run for their money. Be it in all his iconic songs like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and many more, Roshan has impressed fans with his dancing abilities, and it will not be wrong to term him as the ultimate dancing gem in the business. That being said, seems like it's all inherited from his mom dearest. Why do we say so? Read on...

It so happened that Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, took to his Instagram account and shared a video which sees his mother, Pinky Roshan sweating in the gym, lifting dumbles. Well, that's not it, as, after the dumble session, Mrs Roshan dances her heart out on Hrithik's Super 30 song Jugraafiya and, OMG, momma's got some moves! The grace with which we see Pinky dancing on one of the chartbuster tunes of her son is a delight. Adding to it, the broad smile on her face is like the icing on the cake. With this, mommy is surely keen on promoting Hrithik's latest film, Super 30 at her gym too. So sweet!

Have a look at the video of Hrithik's mom dancing below: