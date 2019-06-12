Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 7.44 pm June 12 2019, 7.44 pm

Every time we think that the muddy tussles between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have come to an end, it makes its way to the headlines, some way or the other. The tiffs are virtual but are no less disturbing. Not long ago, after a round of heated tweets from Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, Hrithik decided to shift the release of Super 30 to avert a clash with Kangana's Mental Hai Kya. Rangoli is at it, once more.

It all began with Rangoli sharing a video of Kangana supervising the construction of their new house in Kullu. Rangoli shared that the actor was going out of her way with suggestions, plannings and creative ideas to make her sister's house beautiful. She seemed to have lost it after a Twitter user asked her what was new in someone helping their brother/sister. Saying that not everyone is 'kind to their siblings', she claimed that Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan was calling both of them, apologising for not taking Kangana's side earlier.

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

She also claimed that Hrithik's PR team tried its best to establish Kangana as a victim of bipolar disorder.

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd).... day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Mentionably, Sunaina has recently been in the news, after rumours of her not doing well surfaced on the internet. While she slammed them and said she was perfectly healthy, she opened up to an entertainment portal and said that she was having major issues in the family.

"It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further," she said. It is reported that since last two-three weeks, Sunaina isn't returning home to her parents (she lives on a separate floor with a separate entrance) and is staying at a hotel.