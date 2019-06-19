Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 10.45 pm June 19 2019, 10.45 pm

The Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan spat never really died down and it's not going to die down in a hurry either. It will return in the form of direct or indirect virtual tiffs. But it all got a whole new dimension when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel made an explosive claim that Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan was being harassed by the family for being in a relationship with a Muslim man. As per Rangoli, Sunaina was approaching both her and Kangana for help as well. Just when we wondered if all this was actually happening, Sunaina herself took to Twitter to reveal that she was supporting Kangana throughout.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Sunaina has now revealed that her father Rakesh Roshan slapped her after he came to know that she was in love with a Muslim man.

"I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent’s home last week. I got in touch with him through his office. He is a journalist called Ruhail Amin. I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it," said Sunaina. She also added that the family was denying her money and she was given a minimum amount to run the month's expense.

What's her brother Hrithik Roshan's stand in the entire chaos?

"Hrithik has no take as he is under my father’s guidance right now. Nobody is okay with my relationship, neither Hrithik nor my father. Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it’s too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don’t think so. He didn’t stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today," Sunaina answered.

A few days back, reports of she being 'critically ill' had surfaced on the internet. While she refused the reports, Sunaina did acknowledge that there were grave issues between her and the family, and said she was 'living in hell'. While she shares the house with parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, she resides on a different floor with a separate entrance. In between, as the problem reached its peak, Sunaina says she left to stay at a hotel and returned home only last week.

And why did she approach Kangana? "Because she represents women power," said Sunaina, a cancer survivor and someone who has battled acute depression in the past.

"Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch. I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she got the Padma Shri award, I messaged her, she told me ‘Don’t be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,’ and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn’t aware of what was happening. Nobody told me. That’s when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?," she added, referring to the muddy tussle between Hrithik and Kangana that eventually took a legal shape.

