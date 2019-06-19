Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Hrithik RoshanKangana ranautrangoli chandelSunaina Roshan
nextPicture Perfect! Deepika Padukone strikes a pose with Kendall Jenner

within