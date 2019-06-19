Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 11.40 am June 19 2019, 11.40 am

The rivalry between Kangana Ranaut and the Hrithik Roshan has again come to the fore. Although the battle has not been limited to them. Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, has always been very vocal about her views against the Roshan family. In a recent string of tweets, she has raised concern for Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan. She has claimed that Sunaina Roshan is being physically assaulted by her own family. She also added that Sunaina Roshan has been crying and asking Kangana Ranaut for help who is unsure of how to do so. Rangoli Chandel further added that she has all the recordings of the calls and messages from Sunaina Roshan. In another tweet, she also added that she revealed Sunaina Roshan’s perils to the world at her request.

Check out Rangoli's tweets below:

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure...(contd) https://t.co/KJ6Kl6WCss — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(contd)...and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

We got in touch with Rangoli on the same, requesting access to the recordings but she said that all the details will come out at the right time.

Earlier Rangoli Chandel had also tweeted that Sunaina Roshan had contacted Kangana to apologise for not being by her side during her feud with Hrithik Roshan. Later, Kangana Ranaut had also claimed that she and Sunaina Roshan had been in contact and that the two continue to be good friends.