The rivalry between Kangana Ranaut and the Hrithik Roshan has again come to the fore. Although the battle has not been limited to them. Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, has always been very vocal about her views against the Roshan family. In a recent string of tweets, she has raised concern for Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan. She has claimed that Sunaina Roshan is being physically assaulted by her own family. She also added that Sunaina Roshan has been crying and asking Kangana Ranaut for help who is unsure of how to do so. Rangoli Chandel further added that she has all the recordings of the calls and messages from Sunaina Roshan. In another tweet, she also added that she revealed Sunaina Roshan’s perils to the world at her request.
Check out Rangoli's tweets below:
We got in touch with Rangoli on the same, requesting access to the recordings but she said that all the details will come out at the right time.
Earlier Rangoli Chandel had also tweeted that Sunaina Roshan had contacted Kangana to apologise for not being by her side during her feud with Hrithik Roshan. Later, Kangana Ranaut had also claimed that she and Sunaina Roshan had been in contact and that the two continue to be good friends.
The rivalry between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut dates back to 2010 when they worked together in the film Kites and later again in Krrish 3 in 2013. Around this time, rumours began to spread of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut growing very close. The rumours began to spread even more rapidly after Hrithik Roshan separated from his wife, with claims going around that Kangana Ranaut was the cause for this separation. While Kangana Ranaut claims that Hrithik Roshan had a short term romantic interest in her that died away after the divorce. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, claims that this is just an attempt on Kangana Ranaut’s part to defame him.Read More