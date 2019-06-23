Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 5.30 pm June 23 2019, 5.30 pm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been hitting the headlines from the past few weeks, though majorly for all the wrong reasons. It all started when speculations of Sunaina being severely ill came floating, which were soon rubbished by her. However, after a couple of days, things took a U-turn when Sunaina publicly supported Kangana over her own family. In fact, Kangana’s sister Rangoli went on to reveal that Sunaina is being physically assaulted by her family because she is in love with a Muslim man. In no time, similar confessions were made by Sunaina.

The man in question is Ruhail Amin, a Kashmiri journalist, who is working with a Delhi-based news organisation. Reportedly, Ruhail is already married and is currently residing in the capital city. Upon being asked about how she met him, Sunaina revealed, “I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn't saved his number as I didn't want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo Apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parents' home last week. I got in touch with him through his office."

Sunaina Roshan with beau Ruhail Amin.

Moreover, Sunaina revealed that her parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, weren’t in favour of her meeting Ruhail. She said, “I didn't want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it... They don't want me to meet him. I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?”