Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 10.21 pm June 10 2019, 10.21 pm

Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina Roshan, in 2017, garnered the best of praise after going through a commendable body transformation. Sunaina's perseverance and dedication towards fitness earned her applause from brother Hrithik, who is a known fitness freak. Sunaina is a cancer survivor who has braved depression in the past. On Monday morning, reports of her being critically ill and remaining under strict medical supervision surfaced on the internet.

As per a report on Times Of India, Sunaina might be suffering from severe bipolar disorder and extreme mood swings. However, she took to Twitter to quash all rumours and said she was absolutely healthy and was partying!

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Later, she shared a photo of herself to show us that no signs of being 'critically ill' was indeed showing up in her!

Do I look critically ill ..... pic.twitter.com/zI1kJJQsMy — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 10, 2019

Sunaina has not only won over depression herself but also takes it as a responsibility to raise conversation and awareness surrounding mental health. "There are still occasions when I do get my bouts of anxiety, which is also a form of depression but I have had to accept that it is situational and have the will to get out of it. I still do go to see my psychiatrist once a month just like health follow up routine and discuss if there are issues that make me anxious so that the advice and medications can keep it in check. I still carry SOS anti-anxiety mouth dissolving tablets in a handbag. I still resort to medications at times and I am not shy or scared about it," she once wrote in her blog Zindagi by Sunaina Roshan.