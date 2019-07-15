Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film Super 30 hit the screens on Friday (July 12) with much fanfare. While fans and critics were joyous to see Hrithik after a hiatus, vicious activity was underway in the piracy world. As the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers this time has targeted Hrithik's Super 30 and the film is now available online. Well, this is surely a piece of bad news for the makers. It was just on Monday (July 15) when the news of Super 30 crossing the 50 crore mark hit the web and now, it's hit by piracy.
Also, this is not the only film that has been affected by piracy. Tamilrockers has had a notorious record of targetting every big Indian film, Kabir Singh and Article 15 have been the most recent ones. Earlier they've leaked several other movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home, MIB: International, Avengers: Endgame, Oh Baby and more. While earlier Delhi High Court ordered to block many similar piracy websites, Tamilrockers continue to create chaos for filmmakers. The website keeps changing its domain extension and can also be accessed through proxy servers.
Super 30 is based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician named Anand Kumar, who started the Super 30 institute to teach the underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination, who are unable to afford their education.
Earlier, in a conversation with in.com, Anand Kumar couldn't stop raving praises on Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."