Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 9.46 pm July 15 2019, 9.46 pm

Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film Super 30 hit the screens on Friday (July 12) with much fanfare. While fans and critics were joyous to see Hrithik after a hiatus, vicious activity was underway in the piracy world. As the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers this time has targeted Hrithik's Super 30 and the film is now available online. Well, this is surely a piece of bad news for the makers. It was just on Monday (July 15) when the news of Super 30 crossing the 50 crore mark hit the web and now, it's hit by piracy.

Also, this is not the only film that has been affected by piracy. Tamilrockers has had a notorious record of targetting every big Indian film, Kabir Singh and Article 15 have been the most recent ones. Earlier they've leaked several other movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home, MIB: International, Avengers: Endgame, Oh Baby and more. While earlier Delhi High Court ordered to block many similar piracy websites, Tamilrockers continue to create chaos for filmmakers. The website keeps changing its domain extension and can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Super 30 is based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician named Anand Kumar, who started the Super 30 institute to teach the underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination, who are unable to afford their education.