Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 3.10 pm June 26 2019, 3.10 pm

Super 30 marks Hrithik Roshan’s comeback to the silver screens after almost two years. The film, helmed by controversial director Vikas Bahl, is based on the life of a Patna-based math wizard Anand Kumar, who coached a group of financially unstable children to crack their IIT entrance examinations. The trailer of Super 30 was unveiled at the beginning of June and it received mixed reviews. While a lot of people lauded Hrithik Roshan’s efforts and the storyline, some criticised the actor for his OTT Bihari accent and the unnatural face make-up.

That said and done, if there’s one person who is massively floored by Hrithik Roshan’s performance, it is the real-life hero Anand Kumar. So much so that during his recent interaction with students at the Cambridge University, Kumar made it a point to show them Super 30's trailer. According to a report in Jagran Josh, Anand Kumar also opened up on the importance of education that is highlighted in Super 30. Moreover, he was quite confident that Super 30 will turn out to be an inspiration for many.

Check out the trailer of Super 30 here:

In the past, when the team of in.com spoke to mathematician Anand Kumar, he couldn’t stop raving praises over Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."