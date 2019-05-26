Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 6.58 pm May 26 2019, 6.58 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's ugly fight doesn't really fade away, ever. Time and again, if we recall the spat between these two popular stars, all we can say is - it's a controversial affair. A few months ago, it was almost turning into a professional battle, as Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was set to clash with Hrithik's Super 30. However, Super 30 was pushed and the clash was prevented. Then, the makers of Mental Hai Kya, which stars Kangana, moved their film's release date to 26th July, a date pre-occupied by Super 30. To avoid a 'media circus', Hrithik Roshan and team Super 30 decided to shift the release date of their film and not clash with Mental Hai Kya. After all this chaos, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally has a release date.

Super 30 will hit the screens on July 12 and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi. This also means that Super 30 will get to the theatres two weeks before Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya. After this piece of news, it'll be really interesting to see Rangoli and Kangana's reaction.

Have a look at the official announcement below:

Earlier, when Hrithik and team Super 30 averted a clash with Mental Hai Kya, Kangana was happy that her film has a solo release. "Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mantena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30 release date and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on July 26. They had taken this call last week itself. I don't know why he wrote this sob story but I am glad Mental Hai Kya getting a solo release," Ranaut had said in a statement.

Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar while Mental Hai Kya, a comedy, stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Kangana Ranaut.