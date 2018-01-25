Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 gets a new release date; not to clash with SOTY 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the release date of Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff. The movie will release on 23rd November, 2018. And, now the makers of Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan, have reportedly shifted the release date to 25th January, 2019. The film is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar and was earlier supposed to hit the screens on November 23.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the shift in release date.

#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019... Stars Hrithik Roshan... Directed by Vikas Bahl... #RepublicDayWeekend — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2018

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for Super 30. On Basant Panchami, the Kaabil actor took to social media to share the good news.

On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 22, 2018

The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Based in Patna, Anand is popular for tutoring IIT students who belong to a less privileged background. In an interview earlier, Anand had said, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.”

Hrithik seems to be going all out to give his best in the film. Reports suggest that he has appointed a coach from Bihar to perfect his local accent.

The movie is directed and written by Queen fame Vikas Bahl. Though, there were reports that Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur has been approached to play the female lead in the film, there has been no confirmation about the same as yet.