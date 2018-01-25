home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 gets a new release date; not to clash with SOTY 2

First published: January 25, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Updated: January 25, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the release date of Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff. The movie will release on 23rd November, 2018. And, now the makers of Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan, have reportedly shifted the release date to 25th January, 2019. The film is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar and was earlier supposed to hit the screens on November 23.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the shift in release date.

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for Super 30. On Basant Panchami, the Kaabil actor took to social media to share the good news.

The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Based in Patna, Anand is popular for tutoring IIT students who belong to a less privileged background. In an interview earlier, Anand had said, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.”

Hrithik seems to be going all out to give his best in the film. Reports suggest that he has appointed a coach from Bihar to perfect his local accent.

The movie is directed and written by Queen fame Vikas Bahl. Though, there were reports that Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur has been approached to play the female lead in the film, there has been no confirmation about the same as yet.

