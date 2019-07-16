Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 9.43 am July 16 2019, 9.43 am

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, however, has been made tax free in Bihar now. Anand Kumar, on whom this biopic is based, and the institute where he prepares his ‘Super 30’ students, are based in Patna. The Bihar government clearly wants to encourage viewership, as the movie highlights the importance of teachers and education in society. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be waived off w.e.f from Tuesday.

“Total 18% of GST is imposed on cinemas, including 9% of central GST and 9% of state GST. Bihar government has decided to waive off 9% of state GST on Super 30,” Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi told TOI on Monday. Hrithik Roshan was delighted at the news and tweeted a thank you post.

This is amazing Anand Sir 😊 thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

Anand Kumar’s Super 30 program was started to help deserving children who were underprivileged, to prepare for entrances of the esteemed engineering institute IIT. His institute that started in 2002, also provides food and accommodation to these kids.

A look at the statistics says that the literacy rate of Bihar stands the lowest in the country at 61.80%, according to the recent census (2011). This may be a good move to influence people via the medium of cinema in a positive way.

Asserting the same, Anand Kumar said, “All the stories from Bihar are about fraud and robbery. This is a story which will bring prestige to Bihar. The world will know that in Bihar, we have people who, despite difficulties reach the top.”