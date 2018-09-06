Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 poster isn’t that super after all, find out

On Teachers’ Day Hrithik Roshan dropped the first poster of his latest film Super 30. The fans loved it, the media loved it and the producers then released more posters within 24 hours. A calculated move considering it has been a while since we saw the Greek God of Bollywood on the silver screen, his last being Kaabil. It was only natural for the fans to flood the internet with their comments. Hrithik was trending. But among the many calculations that were done to launch the promotion of the film that looks into the life of a Math genius, Anand Kumar, the one calculation that went wrong is staring at you when you see the poster.

Reki, in his twitter post called out a glaring mistake in one of the formula being used in the poster pointing out that ‘i^3= -I and not -1’. He clearly wasn’t the only one who noticed it and debate soon followed. While others suggested other possibilities, XYZ had an answer to everything.

This technical glitch aside Super 30 is aiming at a bog release early next year. Nevertheless, this doesn’t take away the excitement for the film. The film is about Anand Kumar and his institute where he trains meritorious students from the economically backward sections of the society to give them a chance to appear for the IIT-JEE. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead with acclaimed actor Virendra Saxena playing Rajendra Kumar, Anand Kumar’s father. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film will hit theatres on January 25, 2019. The mistake may be embarrassing but we’re sure the makers wouldn’t mind it. After all the only calculation that maters to a commercial film is the one at the box office.