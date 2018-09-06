image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 poster isn’t that super after all, find out

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 poster isn’t that super after all, find out

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 06 2018, 9.37 am
back
Anand KumarBollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKaabilRajendra KumarSuper 30Virendra Saxena
nextIt's a BOY! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput blessed with their second child
ALSO READ

Super 30 posters: Hrithik Roshan ft gang of students in this muddy yet mighty look

Prakash Jha too to bring a mathematician’s biopic; not deterred by the Super 30 controversy

3 men on a bike: Hrithik Roshan shares a throwback video with his sons and it’s thrilling to watch