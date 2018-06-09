Hubby Anand Ahuja has the most adorable birthday wish for wifey Sonam Kapoor

Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make for one adorable couple. They don’t refrain themselves from expressing themselves on social media. Even before their marriage, the couple used to indulge in loads of PDA online, but never did they openly confess that the two had been dating. It was only later that they announced to the world and settled in matrimony on May 8 this year.

Now, the couple is always seen together and continues to shower love on each other on social media. Today, Sonam Kapoor turns 33 and how could hubby Anand not post something for his wifey?! So yes, he took to his Instagram page and shared a black and white traditional picture of Sonam, wishing her a very happy birthday. He called the picture breathtaking, and we quite agree.

It is indeed a breathtaking shot, we agree here and the picture plus the caption just prove show much love the couple shares. Speaking of their wedding, they tied the knot on May 8 in a private ceremony. Their wedding reception turned out to be THE event of the year.

Workwise, Sonam’s recent release Veere Di Wedding has been minting good money at the box office. Next, she will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which also stars her father Anil Kapoor in it.