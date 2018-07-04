Hubby Shahid Kapoor takes pregnant Mira Rajput on a lunch date and the pictures are downright romantic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for one of the most adorable couples on the block. The two are all set to welcome their second child soon and Mira, who is currently in the third trimester, keeps fans updated about her pregnancy woes on social media. We can't help but relate to her. From binging on cheesy pizzas to a craving for schezwan dosa, Mira is surely on the right track.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted at a lunch date in the city. In the few pictures clicked by our paparazzi, the two look beautiful as they stepped out in style.

They really know how to make us gush!

Pregnancy hasn't dampened Mira's style quotient. The star wife opted for a cute white printed and knotted one-piece. While Shahid looks ultra casual in black shorts and a V-neck full-sleeved grey tee. To cherry top their combined look, the couple made a statement with matching white sneakers and their gorgeous smile.

Clearly, Shahid's lady is in some fun mood today. Taking over Shahid's Instagram account, Mira shared a selfie as Insta story which has Shahid in the backdrop. What was he up to is however still a mystery. In the next story Mira confirmed that she has taken over her husband's IG saying "Insta taken over by me! What is he doing at the back?!"

Aren't they giving you couple goals all over again!