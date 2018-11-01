image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hugs of Hindostan: Aamir gives SRK’s Zero full marks post trailer screening

Bollywood

Hugs of Hindostan: Aamir gives SRK’s Zero full marks post trailer screening

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 01 2018, 12.39 pm
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh KhanThugs of HindostanTwitterZero
nextShah Rukh Khan's Zero posters gets zero points for creativity on Twitter
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Bauua Singh’s Twitter banter is a big win

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauua Singh has his own verified Twitter account

Shah Rukh Khan wants Gauri Khan to design his office, but she’s playing tough