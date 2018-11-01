Hugs of Hindostan: Aamir gives SRK’s Zero full marks post trailer screening

The rivalry between the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan is a stale story now. The three share a cordial relationship and much to our delight, they are always up to promote each other’s movies. Recently, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan met each other and the latter got a hug from the thug, while the former gave full points to Zero. Confused? Fret not we are happy to help.

Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Aamir Khan actually met Shah Rukh Khan to watch the trailer of the latter’s upcoming movie Zero. Of course, SRK, who is undoubtedly one of the most active celebs on Twitter, posted a picture from their meeting and captioned it that he received a hug from the thug (promoting Aamir’s movie Thugs Of Hindostan).

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Well, the trailer of Zero has impressed Aamir Khan a lot. The actor tweeted praises for the movie and we can say that he has given full marks to Zero as he says that he can’t wait to watch the film. Reportedly, the trailer of Zero will be attached with Thugs of Hindostan which is slated to release on November 8, 2018. So, this Diwali won’t just be a treat for Aamir’s fans, but for SRK’s fans too.

A common element between Thugs of Hindostan and Zero is Katrina Kaif. The actress is there in both the films. So yes, it’s a double treat for her fans.