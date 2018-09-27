Hugs of Hindostan: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar in one frame!!!

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently surprised fans by introducing the stellar cast of Takht, which brings some of the biggest stars in the industry like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the same frame. Sending fans into a frenzy yet again, the filmmaker, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram and put up the most epic photo ever! The picture has Karan with every single star you would love to die for! Check it out!

Goodness gracious! Besides the biggest Khans-Shah Rukh and Aamir coming together, one can’t take eyes off Ranbir having his arms around his ex Deepika and her beau Ranveer! And Alia and Karan look adorable twinning in red, sitting on King Khan’s lap. The million dollar photo is captioned as ‘The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever’ and we can’t agree more!

While you are still trying to get over the photo of the year, here’s another selfie shared by Karan, which features him with both Ranbir and Ranveer with their bromance game being on point!

The photo session was taken place at Ranbir’s house, during a party hosted by the Barfi actor. However, the pictures have definitely sparked several speculations and left fans wondering whether if it’s another ‘blockbuster’ movie of Karan which is in the making.

Only time will tell!