Huma Qureshi makes her presence felt at Cannes, talks sexual harassment

The 71st Cannes International Film Festival is currently underway in the beautiful locales of the South of France and the festival is set to host the world’s best in cinema. Scheduled to run from May 8 to May 19, the Cannes red carpet will see popular Bollywood faces Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone. One Bollywood star making her debut at the festival is Huma Qureshi. Huma, who is serving as a brand ambassador for Grey Goose, is using the platform to make her voice and opinion heard.

In an interview with news agency IANS, the actress expressed her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and the position of women in India and how she deals with ‘sexual advances’ at her. "Well, as a woman, absolutely, I have had to deal with people making advances at me, but not just people from the business of film industry, but people across different professions and different strata. I think it has a lot to do with power, it is not only limited to the film business," Huma said.

Speaking at length on the topic, Huma underlined how women are judged on their character when they dare to step out and voice their opinions. "If a woman is saying something out loud, she is asking for help and you have no business to character assassinate her. You have to reach out to her and help her and protect her and I think we need to protect our women and we need to protect our children", she said. While there have very few women who have dared to speak up, Huma isn’t the only one. From Swara Bhaskar to Kalki Koechlin, Bollywood actresses have opened up boldly about the horror of sexual harassment they faced in the industry.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also highlighted the point of democratization of cinema saying, "I think it is happening and it should happen. One thing is that more and more people are turning to digital, which of course makes the whole thing far cheaper and hence filmmaking is no longer a protected, elitist, closed medium anymore. More and more people now have access to making films and watching films. I think it is so important".

Huma has featured in a multiple films namely Jolly LLB, Badlapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur among others. She is making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, along with Kangana Ranaut.