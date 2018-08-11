HumFitTohIndiaFit: Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan accepts the fitness challenge

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has taken the internet by storm yet again. Nah, the update is not related to Sallu’s marital status *wink wink*. But the actor who is currently in Malta shooting for his upcoming film Bharat has uploaded a video on social media where we can see him cycling as well as sweating it out in the gym.

Salman Khan is known to be the fittest of all. His fascination with abs and well-toned physique is something that is beyond our imagination and that’s what we love about it, don’t we? By taking up this fitness challenged given by popular politician Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh, Salman has proved that no one can beat him when it comes to being fit and healthy.

Salman’s video received a reply from Rijiju too:

Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai👍 You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/nx2EraTA1l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2018

At the end of the video, the Tiger Zinda Hai star is heard saying Hum fit toh India fit. This #FitnessChallenge became immensely popular in May this year after Virat Kohli participated in this challenge. It was started by Olympian shooter and Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who had challenged cricketer Virat and then the chain continued.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Several personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Hrithik Roshan among many others were seen posting videos of their fitness regimes.