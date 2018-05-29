HumFitTohIndiaFit: Malaika Arora challenges alleged ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

I & B Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore uploaded a video of himself doing push-ups in his office and paved way to a national wide storm called #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He further challenged Virat Kohli to take up the fitness challenge who then tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the challenge. The chain went on and many Bollywood celebrities have come out to take up this fitness challenge. Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan and many others have uploaded their workout videos on social media with this hashtag. And the recent one to join the bandwagon is Malaika Arora.

The lady, who is a fitness freak, uploaded a video of herself doing Pilates along with the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFi. But what we also noticed is the people she challenged further. She has tagged Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung.

Yeah…the name of Arjun Kapoor rings the bell, right? For those unaware, strong whispers were being heard in the gossip mills that something is brewing between Malaika and Arjun. Long ago, reports had it that the two are romantically involved and it was also said to be the cause of Malaika’s separation from Arbaaz Khan. The two never confirmed it but birdies from tinsel town didn’t miss munching on the gossip.

