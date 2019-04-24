Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake

Rushabh Dhruv April 24 2019, 1.15 pm April 24 2019, 1.15 pm

Actor Varun Dhawan, who rose to stardom with his 2011 hit Student Of The Year, has tasted success in a very short span of time. He, who is one of the most bankable actors in the industry today, has proved his versatility by being a part of various films. The actor also teamed up with daddy David Dhawan and impressed fans with his terrific performance in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. And looks like after two hits with daddy dearest, the much-loved father-son duo is all set to tickle our funny bone with the remake of Coolie No 1. Yes, this is happening! But there's some major announcement attached to this news as the lead actress of the film has also been revealed.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet revealed that two film old Sara Ali Khan, who entered the Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and then became part of Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster featuring Ranveer Singh, is set to star in the remake of Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

Have a look at the tweet below:

IT’S OFFICIAL... After 25 years, David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun’s next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2019

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had reported that David and Varun are up for a third collaboration with yet another comedy movie.“Impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son again for an out-and-out comedy for which he has already begun pre-production and frequent meetings with technicians. However, this one isn’t a remake like Judwaa 2 but an original script that will revive David’s No 1 series,” informed a source to Mirror. For the uninitiated, David’s No.1 Series began back in 1995 with Coolie No. 1 and was followed by Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1, all having Govinda in the lead role.

