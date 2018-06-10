I am a strict parent, reveals Kajol

Bollywood mommies are the best example of a hard and smart working women. Be it Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kajol, our B-town ladies have perfectly balanced both, personal and professional lives.

In a recent meet and greet session with media, Kajol who will be the voice of Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl in Incredibles 2, revealed that parenting is a difficult job but she manages it anyhow. However, between Ajay and her, Kajol says that she is the stricter parent, while her husband Ajay Devgn pampers the kids. “He is much better at pampering the kids. I am very conscious about rules, the time they should sleep and eat food, etc. He pampers them absolutely,” Kajol said.

The actress had taken a break from her acting career to focus on her kids, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. After My Name is Khan that released in 2010, the actress was away from the big screen for quite a while. She then made her comeback with director Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale in 2015 opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Looks like Kajol is in no mood to stop as she is all set to feature in a film called Ela.