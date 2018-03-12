“I can’t seek to be where I used to be at one point because that’s not my age anymore,” says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif may not be the sizzling hot item girl of Bollywood anymore but she is definitely dominating the box office. Her latest outing Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster and she is currently working on two big upcoming projects including Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "If I’m able to maintain the quality of my films and continue working with the kind of banners and co-stars that I’m working with, besides trying new things as an actor, I would be more than happy."

"I just hope to be in a place where a director knows that I’m hard-working and he/she gives me things to work on,” said the actor. “I guess we all thrive in situations where we’re respected and feel alive as well. That’s what I am also looking for," she added.

Katrina also spoke about her age and how she knows which role she can take up and which she cannot anymore. Talking about it, she said, "Today, I can’t seek to be where I used to be at one point because that’s not my age anymore. Today, if you’re making Dhadak with Janhvi (Kapoor) and Ishaan (Khatter), I can’t be cast in that film and it (casting me in that film) won’t be correct either,” the Bang Bang actress said. “When I see the two of them together, they look so lovely and sweet. And I feel really happy,” added Katrina.

But the Dhoom 3 actress went on to say, "But does that take away from me? No. I genuinely believe that I’m where I need to be and am doing what I have to. Hopefully, tomorrow, too, I will be where I need to be. That’s all I have to hope for and that’s all I believe in; I don’t doubt that."

Katrina also believes that all actors have their own USP. ‘’All my peers and colleagues have been in the film industry for some time now. So, in the audience’s eyes, we all have our own places and unique identities. If I’m able to maintain the quality of my films and continue working with the kind of banners and co-stars that I am working with, besides trying new things as an actor, I would be more than happy.”