‘I don’t have to worry about my Facebook data,’ says Christopher Nolan

Born in 1970 in London, Christopher Nolan is a genius from the cinematic world, who patiently focusses on his movies, void of any distraction. Probably that’s the reason, eminent Indian cinema personalities like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman and Rajkumar Hirani all flocked together to meet the multiple Oscar-nominated filmmaker. At a time when peoplekind is juggling through the digital clutter around us, Nolan still doesn’t use social media and cell phones himself. The Hollywood filmmaker, known for his uncanny psychological depth to the stories in movies like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, has been a strong advocate of celluloid.

“This way I don’t have to worry about my Facebook data (smiles). I am not interested in that side of life actually. We may live in a digital age, but we live in an analogue world. One of the things we all love about celluloid film is that it’s a very good analogy for, the way I see it, having a relationship with real life. Digital doesn’t have that. So analogue remains a powerful storytelling tool. I don’t have a cell phone but I don’t think that is relevant to my choice of medium, they are two different questions,” he told during an interaction held in Mumbai for film preservation and restoration, a common cause supported by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, filmmaker and founder of the Film Heritage Foundation.

Nolan, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, March 30 after a quick trip to Delhi, was on a visit to India to create more awareness about celluloid films in the modern digital era. When the British filmmaker was asked if he watched any Indian films, he said, “I have watched some Indian cinema, not enough though, but enjoyed them very much. I want to watch more of them. In fact that is one of the reasons why I am here in India, other than I believe in the cause (of saving celluloid film), is to meet more people from the Indian film industry and engage with the people from one of the greatest film cultures of the world... to learn more about it and I am excited for it. We were in India before, very briefly to shoot 'The Dark Knight Rises' and it’s exciting to be back and to be able to spend more time here.”