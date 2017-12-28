I felt my parents were watching me from heaven when I won my first award, says Shah Rukh Khan

With the Filmfare just around the corner, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the media at the announcement of the Filmfare Awards, which will be held on January 20, 2018. The Baadshah spoke about how he first witnessed an award show on his television screen years back when he had no idea that he would be an actor. The Bollywood superstar said that back then he too wanted to achieve the same kind of love and respect from the world.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the Raees actor said, “In 1965, in a hospital in Delhi, when a child was born, he shouted, give me an award (laughs). But on a serious note, I had the feeling that I will win it for Deewana. A year back, another actor, a friend, had won it for his debut, and I too had the inkling that it will come my way.”

He further added, “It was a very emotional moment for me when my name was announced. As you would have seen in my movie Fan, my biggest attempt is to make a grand film not just in terms of its canvas but emotions and drama also. That’s the only way I feel that my parents would be watching it from heaven. And when I won my first award, I thanked my mom, and it might sound cliche but that very moment I actually felt that my parents were looking at me, happy.”

But what about the time when he loses an award to another actor? In the same interview, SRK replied in his usual witty self, “Tab dusre ke mummy daddy dekh rahe honge (Their parents might be watching them).”

Shah Rukh Khan has a record number of awards to himself but he still feels its importance. In a recent media interaction, he said, “It is not to personally convince myself that I have done a great job or to profess to the world and showcase it as a medal but I have always loved awards. While I was growing up, I was into sports and it was a very special feeling to lift the trophy. And that sensibility and passion have continued and I even participate in the parents’ race at my child’s school. It is an open secret that I train for it also since it’s getting difficult as AbRam’s classmates’ parents are usually under 30. But I want to kick their butts and win that race as it makes me happy. I even love the little crown that comes on our name after winning Ludo on the iPad. So yes, I wouldn’t lie that it doesn’t matter and it’s okay, for I would always love getting awards.”