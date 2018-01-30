I got my award: Ranveer Singh on getting a note of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh’s performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat has already gained much fame and attention from the films and the critics alike. He is basking with success and to add to his happiness Padmaavat also marks his fastest making 100 crore film. In a statement, the euphoric actor said that the film and the public response it has received has left him feeling fulfilled and relieved. “As an artist, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it’s a relief to be validated in this way. It’s overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received,” said Ranveer.

Famous for his menacing acts, Ranveer has always confessed his love and respect for megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Reciprocating the feelings, senior Bachchan has praised the actor by sending him flowers and a handwritten note. Beaming with joy, Ranveer shared the news on social media saying he has got his award. Notably, Big B is known to send notes of appreciation to actors whose acting skills impress the megastar. Earlier, he had sent notes to Kangana Ranaut for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni The Untold Story and Deepika Padukone for Ram Leela: Goliyon Ki Raasleela.

Mujhe mera award mil gaya...😇🙏🏽 @amitabhbachchan A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:42am PST

Ranveer had earlier said that playing Alauddin Khilji was a challenge for him. “I will be honest -- when I was offered Padmaavat, most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I went with the vision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and my instinct of what I could achieve with Khilji,” Ranveer had earlier told IANS.

Padmaavat has already done a business of around Rs 110 crores at the box office. All the three stars of the movie set records for themselves with this film. Deepika Padukone who essayed the role of Rani Padmavati now has the highest number of 100 crore films to her name. Padmaavat became Ranveer Singh’s fastest 100 crore making film. And Shahid Kapoor who essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, entered the 100 crore league with Padmaavat.