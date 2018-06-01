‘I have had a baby doesn’t mean I can’t wear a short dress,’ Kareena Kapoor slams trolls

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such diva who believes in breaking stereotypes. She worked despite being a married woman and ruled the silver screen while she flaunted her baby bump with utmost grace. And now once again she is set the take theatres by storm with her hot persona in Veere Di Wedding. Kareena has never looked this gorgeous before and we have absolutely no complains about it.

But it looks like some do have a problem with her. She gets trolled for wearing short and revealing clothes and bashers can’t seem to digest that she’s a mother and a stylish woman at the same time. But watch out, Bebo has a befitting reply.

In an interview with Mid-Day she addressed the topic stating that just because she has a baby, that does not mean she’ll not wear what she likes. “One should wear what they look good in. I don't know what's motherly dressing. My mom [Babita] wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law [Sharmila Tagore]? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. Just because I have had a baby doesn't mean I can't wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means,” she quoted.

Bang on!