I have no heart ailment, says Rajkumar Santoshi amidst hospitalisation

Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi's condition is reportedly stable even as he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Wednesday after a cardiac-related complaint. Hours after actress Sridevi’s final rites were performed with state honours, the notable filmmaker was admitted to the Mumbai hospital. Doctors performed an angioplasty on him, after which the Andaz Apna Apna director is said to be in better condition.

Santoshi will be under observation until Saturday morning and will remain in the hospital for routine tests, his spokesperson told IANS. Quashing the rumours, Santoshi said in a statement, “I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine checkup. Thank you for your concern. I value it.”

The writer-director was earlier seen amidst Kapoor family offering condolences. Rajkumar Santoshi is a popular and successful name in Bollywood. The director is well-known for helming mainstream classics like Ghayal, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate, Ghatak, Pukar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani among many others. Santoshi has not directed a film after 2013's Phata Poster Nikla Hero starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. While his film Pukar won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, The Legend of Bhagat Singh bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Rajkumar Santoshi was directing an ambitious period-drama film titled Battle of Saragarhi which got shelved due to budget constraints. However, the filmmaker will reportedly make a comeback with an upcoming film produced by Aanand L Rai. Speaking about the new collaboration, a source had told Mid-Day, “Anand sir had the outline of a human drama in mind and he couldn't think of anyone better than Santoshi to direct it. He thought it was a story right up Santoshi's alley, and one can draw parallels between the storyline and his earlier films like Damini [1993] or Ghayal [1990]. He gave Santoshi a call and a meeting later, the filmmaker was on board.”