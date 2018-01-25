Parineeti Chopra on Kesari: I wanted to work with Akshay from a long time

Golmaal girl Parineeti Chopra said that Kesari is a perfect film for her to work with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has been wanting to collaborate for a long time, reported IANS. In a recent media interaction she was asked about her role in Kesari to which Parineeti replied, "That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in 'Kesari' because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making.”

"I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari," she added.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi. The movie is slated for the Holi release in 2019. Parineeti will also be seen with her Ishaqzaade co-star, Arjun Kapoor, in upcoming movies Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England.

Speaking of her bonding with Arjun, Parineeti said, "Arjun (Kapoor) is the closest friend, like the way all normal friends are with each other. We defend each other, we are loyal and fight for each other, so it's the same like that for Arjun."