Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 9.34 pm June 14 2019, 9.34 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fans are currently frustrated over the ‘poor scheduling’ of the matches after a total of three matches were washed out due to the heavy rains in England. Of course, the cricket buffs across the world aren’t going to stay silent over rain being a constant spoilsport in the much-awaited tournament. As a result, they have flooded Twitter with rib-tickling memes on the situation and now the biggest celebs are taking part in it too. After Amitabh Bachchan, the latest Bollywood biggie to join the meme-game is Rishi Kapoor.

The veteran actor joined the troll club and posted an image of the World Cup trophy replaced by one shaped like an umbrella. It was a meme which has gone viral on social media and the 102 Not Out actor was quick to pick it up. He captioned it as, “The new ICC Cricket World Cup design,” and netizens can’t stop LOLing over his post!

Take a look at Rishi’s tweet here:

The new ICC Cricket World Cup design. pic.twitter.com/kzIkR8c1Rl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 14 June 2019

Earlier in the day, Big B put up a post on the micro-blogging site joking that the World Cup 2019 should be shifted to India, because ‘we need the rain’.

Here’s Amitabh’s tweet:

shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain .. !!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KcGAAEODyr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 13 June 2019

All that fans can hope now is that it doesn’t rain on June 16, when India will be clashing with Pakistan.

This isn’t the first time that Rishi has taken a dig at this year’s WC tournament. Previously in April, he took a jibe at the players for sporting beard and asked, “Why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)?” adding that they look smart without it.

Here’s his Twitter post:

Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 16 April 2019