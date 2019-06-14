Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 11.58 pm June 14 2019, 11.58 pm

The World Cup fever is on! It's not at all unlikely that so many of our favourite stars are flying to England to catch all the action live. India, whose last match with New Zealand was washed out thanks to the rain, is yet occupying a decent position on the point table. Therefore, everyone looks forward to a handful of interesting matches ahead. Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher, who is also in London, caught up with the first lady of Indian cricket.

As husband Virat Kohli is busy leading the boys in blue, Anushka Sharma, being the supportive wife that she is, also flew to London. We are yet to see if she heads to the ground (which she probably will) to cheer for our men. But she and Kher had a nice long conversation about 'films, power of failure, army life' and their favourite Virat, as Kher puts it!

These two worked in the 2010 film Badmaash Company together, just in case you remember!

Earlier reports suggested that Anushka was going to travel to Brussels for professional commitments before she headed to London. As per the BCCI's rule, the wives and girlfriends of the cricketers can now spend only 15 days with their partners, during the tournament. Hence, we aren't sure if Anushka will stay in London to root for team India or will fly off for work and return later.