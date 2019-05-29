ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Farhan Akhtar catches up with the legendary Viv Richards

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 10.31 pm May 29 2019, 10.31 pm

It’s almost as if time couldn’t pass any slower! The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins in a matter of hours and we cannot wait. Nor can Farhan Akhtar. We are all excited at the moment and are eager to meet any cricketer we can, but it seems like Farhan beat us to it. The film director had a fanboy moment when he came across the legendary West Indies player, Sir Vivian Richards.

Farhan tagged his post with #london and #openingparty, leading us to the think that the meeting was somewhere in that city. Sir Viv is seen wearing an ICC t-shirt and has an ID card hanging on him, which means he must be working on something at the opening party. The former cricketer was all smiles as he clicked the picture with Farhan.

The World Cup starts on May 30

Farhan and his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are currently in London. The couple were in London for a getaway and shared a number of pictures from there. They also had work in London, as the duo hosted an event called Indian Cricket Heroes at the Lords Cricket Ground.

The event saw the arrival of eminent cricket legends, international TV, film and sports stars and business stalwarts. The Indian Cricket Heroes recognised the best Indian cricket performers from around the world. This is set to be an annual event from now on.

Speaking about Shibani, Farhan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation about the rumoured couple’s engagement and wedding. Farhan has currently completed the filming of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, where he will be starring along with Priyanka Chopra.