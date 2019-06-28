Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 4.09 pm June 28 2019, 4.09 pm

Anushka Sharma may not have signed any new projects, but that doesn’t stop the actor from making it to the headlines. While her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with his men in blue, are slaying at the ongoing edition of ICC’s World Cup, Sharma has turned wanderlust. Well, all this because she can’t meet her cricketer husband due to BCCI and its directives. But, fret not! From fulfilling her work commitments in Brussels to strolling on the streets of London, the Zero star is sure having a gala time.

And while in London, Anushka has decided to explore something interesting! In a couple of pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, we spotted a free-spirited Anushka Sharma trying her hands at pottery. Apparently, Anushka has enrolled herself into a pottery class in London, which she attends on a regular basis. And, must say, the outcome is pretty impressive!

In the past, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a pretty monochrome that featured the actor taking a train ride in London. In the picture, Anushka was wearing a white tee with denim and she was glowing as usual!

View this post on Instagram Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn 🦋 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram Shining ✨ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

As per our sources, Anushka will be joining hubby Virat Kohli by the end of this month, “BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup and Anushka and Virat are following the guidelines that have been set. Anushka is expected to meet Virat this month end as per stipulations but before that, she traveled to London to finish her brand commitments. She also flew to Brussels to do an extensive shoot over two days."