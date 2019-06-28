Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
anushka sharmaanushka sharma virat kohliBollywoodEntertainmentICC World Cup 2019Virat KohliWorld Cup 2019Zero
nextKhandaani Shafakhana’s Koka: Sonakshi Sinha steals the show in this peppy Punjabi number

within