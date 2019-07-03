Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 11.18 am July 03 2019, 11.18 am

The Indian cricket team won hearts in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, after knocking off Bangladesh yesterday and making their way into the semi-finals. As fans celebrated the victory, Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh and Raveena Tandon, among others, took it to their social media handles and congratulated the team for making it to the semifinals.

Anupam Kher, who was recently invited to be a member of the Academy of Motion pictures Arts and Sciences 2019 tweeted:

Bharat Mata Ki Jai. भारत माता की जय।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c22TXuN9Vj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 2, 2019

Check out Singer Guru Randhawa’s tweet:

We won it. Onto the semi’s now #teamIndia 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 2, 2019

Daler Mehendi shared a special cricket anthem, sung by him, of course:

Preity Zinta gave a special shout-out to Bumrah in her tweet:

And so did Huma Qureshi:

That’s how it’s done @Jaspritbumrah93 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 woohooo !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 2, 2019

Ranveer Singh too was all praises for the bowler as he took two final wickets back-to-back and got India out of a situation that was becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

On a post shared by Bumrah, the actor commented in his own style: “NUMBER ONE BOWLER IN THE WORLD! 🏏🥶💎 HEERA HAI, HEERA! 1 billion gasps when you took that tumble, G”

The actor was referring to the dive Bumrah took in yesterday’s match as he tried to stop a boundary. However, he had revealed he was fine and had not injured himself.

In yesterday’s match, given the run-rate till the first 20 overs, India could have scored a 350 but finally set the target at 315 for Bangladesh to chase. It was a tough fight as Bangladesh had touched 280. Most of the Indian bowlers were expensive though Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Boom Boom Bumrah took four wickets, two of which were match finishers.

While he bowled off Rubel Hossain for 9 runs in the 47th over, he did not keep us waiting for his next wicket. Mustafizur Rahman lost his wicket at the very next ball. India won by 28 runs! On to Sri Lanka now.