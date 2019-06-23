Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 11.39 am June 23 2019, 11.39 am

Amid the ongoing World Cup, the much-anticipated India Vs Pakistan match took place on June 16. Needless to say, people across both the sides were rooting for some nail-biting moments and, of course, a lot of wickets. However, it, unfortunately, turned out to be a one-sided affair, as our men in blue outplayed the Pakistan cricket team with a whopping 89 runs. This sure irked our neighbours as they couldn’t stop criticising Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team on social media. While some fans thrashed them for their average performance, a lot of them trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed for his poor fitness.

Making things worse for Sarfaraz, a supremely disappointed fan took his anger a step ahead by misbehaving with him. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a man could be heard abusing and fat shaming Sarfaraz, who was out with his family and was carrying his kid on his lap. The man even went onto compare Ahmed with a pig. Further, Sarfaraz didn’t pay much heed to the fan and left the location. This didn’t go well with a lot of netizens and the man was at the receiving end for his bad behaviour towards the skipper. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, made it a point to share his opinion on the matter.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet here:

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

The Mauli defended the Pakistani skipper, as he wrote, “Every captain in history has lost an important match. Sarfaraz Ahmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment… for heaven’s sake, he is with his child.”