Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 12.19 pm July 01 2019, 12.19 pm

When we talk of Hrithik Roshan, dance seems synonymous. The actor is considered one of the best dancers in the industry, and when he dances, we can’t help but watch in awe. Hrithik had won hearts from his debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai’s song Ik Pal Ka Jeena, with his iconic hand movement step. The step still remains a fad. Recently, cricketer, Irfan Pathan tried to imitate the steps from the “master” Hrithik Roshan himself.

It was for the promotions of his upcoming movie Super 30 that the actor showed up in a cricket-based show for the ongoing world cup season as India played England in London. The show was being hosted by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The cricketer shared a boomerang video of him with the actor, grooving to the moves.

The actor had earlier shared a video on his social media announcing his appearance on the show on his twitter. His post was captioned, “All set to experience the cricket mania this Sunday. Join me on Star Sports at 1:30 pm as I cheer for Team India.”

All set to experience the cricket mania this Sunday. Join me on Star Sports at 1:30 pm as I cheer for Team India. @jatinsapru pic.twitter.com/aojWoMV76W — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 29, 2019

In the video, he said, “Hello people! I have been very caught up with my film Super 30 but aap sab ki tarah mai bhi ICC World Cup ko closely follow kar raha hun and what a performance it has been from the men in blue! No 1 hai humari team, unbeaten hai humari team aur iss super team ke super match me unke liye cheer karne aa raha hun mai Cricket Live mein.”

Not long ago, actor Ranveer Singh had made his appearance in the World Cup 2019. Not only did he appear on the show, he even went on the field and inside the commentary box with former veteran Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.