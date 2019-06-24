Abhishek Singh June 24 2019, 11.27 pm June 24 2019, 11.27 pm

Team India is having a gala time in the ongoing 2019 World Cup with back to back wins. Virat Kohli and the boys have not lost a single match in the tournament so far and are being considered as one of the top teams to win the cup. While the team is enjoying massive support from fans all around the globe, our Bollywood celebs are the force behind the Men in Blue, except Kick star Jacqueline Fernandez, who is in a dilemma when it comes to supporting a cricket team.

Team India has won all the matches played against their neighbours (Pakistan, Afghanistan in the league matches and Bangladesh in the warm-up match). In the latter part of the tournament, we will see them clash with Sri Lanka. At a recent event, Jacqueline Fernandez was asked which team she will be cheering for when it is India vs Sri Lanka in the World Cup. The actor first laughed at the question and said that it's a very tough question for her. She also tried to dodge the question by stating that she isn't a big cricket fan and doesn't watch much cricket. But later, Jacqueline stated her favourite team and who she will be rooting for.

Well, clearly Jacqueline's answer won't go down well with Indian fans. But like they say, everything's fair in love, war and cricket and Jacqueline's support for her home team is quite natural.