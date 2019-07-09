Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 2.51 pm July 09 2019, 2.51 pm

India made it to the semifinals of the ongoing cricket World Cup 2019 on July 2 after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs. The team then won a league match against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, acquiring the number 1 position on the scoreboard. It’s a big day for all Indian fans as the team is all set to play its semifinal against New Zealand today and all of us have our fingers crossed. So is Shikhar Dhawan.

The left-hand batsman posted a picture of himself, facing against the camera with his arms spread wide open. The post is to wish Men in Blue all the luck ahead of the big match.

Sadly, we can also see the cricketer’s thumb in a cast. Dhawan was recently dropped from the ongoing cricket world cup after he suffered a thumb injury. While he was initially put to rest for three matches, he had to be officially replaced as his injury was going to take a much longer time to heal. Fans had waited for him to play the cup for four years and were met with major disappointment.

The cricketer had also shared an emotional tweet on his twitter handle, where he posted a video, along with a note, thanking his fans for their players. He also encouraged the Indian team to move forward and keep the game on.

For the semifinals, the odds seem to be in the favour of India. Given the performance of the team throughout the tournament and its position being number one on the scoreboard, it seems that the team is all prepared to knock New Zealand down and go in the finals. However, it is highly risky at the same time because if India loses this match, it will directly be out of the tournament. Both the teams will be putting their blood, sweat, and tears to battle it out and fight for their position in the finals.