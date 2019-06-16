Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 7.08 pm June 16 2019, 7.08 pm

It’s not a lazy Sunday today as India is playing against Pakistan as a part of ICC World Cup 2019, being hosted in England and Wales. Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been shooting for his movie 83, anchored exclusively for Star Sports network as a part of the on-field presentation. He shared the space with Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and the anchor Jatin Sapru himself.

We know it’s going to be something exciting and energetic when Ranveer takes charge. However, the actor was in his absolute wacky avatar. An oversized coat with oversized brown checkered pants and a brown muffler. Well, we can’t blame it on him as that’s how Ranveer has always been.

A picture surfaced online which had Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas and Pakistan's former captain, fast bowler, Wasim Akram. The posts read, “Ranveer and Zainab, Photobombed by legendary Waseem Akram 💙 #indvspak #pakvsind #ranveersingh #zainababbas #waseemakram #iccworldcup2019”.

What could have been a normal selfie has gained more significance because of the ex-cricketer being in the frame. By the looks of it, it clearly seems that it wasn’t just a photobomb. Akram can be clearly seen standing, or rather posing, in the frame. Ranveer too seems to have captured his full frame, and looks like in a jolly mood, like 24X7. The boy certainly does know how to grab attention out of sweet nothings!

The actor has been shooting for his upcoming movie 83 in Glasgow. The movie is based on India’s win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and will see Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev. Recently, Deepika Padukone was taken on board, for the movie to play Ranveer’s wife.