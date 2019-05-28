ICC World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh is 'positive' about Team India's win

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 5.19 pm May 28 2019, 5.19 pm

The world is currently gearing up for one of the biggest tournaments of cricket, ICC World Cup 2019, that is set to begin from May 30. Just a few days back, Virat Kohli headed off to England along with his team to kickstart his prep. Following which, Ranveer Singh with his squad jetted off to England too, to shoot for his upcoming film '83, which is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup win. While interacting with the media recently, Ranveer extended his wishes to the Indian team and expressed his positivity over the team’s win.

"I think team India stands a very good chance. The boys have been in an excellent form of play and I hope they continue their form into the World Cup. And wishing team India all the very best, I think our chances are good,” he said. He further added that he is hoping to see some stellar performances from the Men In Blue. “There are some other teams where the players are very very strong but I believe the boys in blue and I am feeling very positive about our chances in this world cup and hoping to see some stellar performances from the boys," he continued.

Take a look at team '83 leaving for England:

’83 will follow Dev’s journey from his childhood days to the time he held the 1983 World Cup at Lords (London) defeating the West Indies team as the Indian cricket team captain. Talking about the hard work put forward by the entire team for the film, Ranveer said, "My entire team has been practising since 8 months and the prep process was very intensive. Boys have worked very hard to come to this stage and they are finally ready to commence the principal shooting of the film.”

“We are hoping to put our best foot forward and create a piece of cinema that we all be proud of. Former players who have achieved these legendary feet and hopefully that will inspire the new generation and create a remarkable piece of cinema that the entire nation can be proud of," he added.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, it’s scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.