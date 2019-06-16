Debanu Das June 16 2019, 6.23 pm June 16 2019, 6.23 pm

The mega-battle between India and Pakistan at the World Cup is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. As such, it is generating a serious amount of hype. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh joined in the action at Manchester, England and ditched his role as an actor for a few moments. The Gully Boy held the microphone and turned up as a sports presenter on a popular TV channel at the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds.

Ranveer presented the show along with Jatin Sapru for the match. During the shoot, Ranveer interacted with several legends of the game including Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja. His fan pages shared a video of the actor presenting a segment. Ranveer introduces himself and describes the atmosphere at the stadium as ‘electric.’ He reckons that it will be a cracker of a game and that the weather looked decent enough for a match to be played.

Ranveer didn’t shy away from being a fanboy during his work hours. Much like many journalists who jump in to click selfies with stars at press conferences, Ranveer also went selfie-happy. The actor was spotted clicking selfies with Sehwag, who during his playing days was considered to be one of the most devastating openers in cricket.

The 83 actor was also seen posing for a photograph along with Harbhajan Singh. Bhajji is one of the best bowlers India produced and was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2011. Harbhajan is also an integral part of Chennai Super Kings. Along with Ranveer, the cricket was seen goofing around as the paps clicked them.