Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 4.05 pm July 01 2019, 4.05 pm

The World Cup madness is just growing stronger by each passing day, especially with team India registering victories one after the other. Indian cricket team remained unbeatable by winning all the matches, against South Africa, Australia, New Zealand (washed out), Pakistan, Afghanistan, and West Indies until yesterday. The team tasted its first defeat as it lost to England by 31 runs. With a target of 338 runs, India gave a tough fight by scoring 306 runs in 50 overs. However, Rishi Kapoor only has good things to say to Men in Blue.

The veteran actor who is currently in New York recuperating from cancer has been following the World Cup like an ardent fan. He also makes sure to update his views on the same on his twitter handle. Even though India lost to England in the last match, he only had rather positive things to say. He stated that team India is still alive and the cup is ours.

Roz roz naheen jeetoge. (ICC World Cup 2019.) Kabhi kabhi doosaron ko bhi chance do! Importantly, you are still alive for semi finals, SO.....no complacency and no taking things for granted henceforth. The 🏆 is ours!!! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2019

His tweet was both a carry-on message as the Indian team will be in playing for the Semi-Finals nonetheless and yet not to have the ‘taken-for-granted’ attitude.

Earlier, the actor had shared India’s stance in the tournament and how India was in a win-win situation as if India had won, it would have meant an exit for England. But if India had lost, it would have meant that Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be virtually out from the World Cup tournament.

Sunday’s ICC 🏆game will be unique between India and England. 1.2 billion Indians,200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for 🇮🇳India’s win. If India loses then Pakistan,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka our of the tournament. Jai Hind! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2019

According to the statistics, India now needs to win one of the next two matches it is going to play (against Bangladesh on July 2 and Sri Lanka on July 6), to reach the semi-finals. England’s win has put the pressure on Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to contest for the semis.