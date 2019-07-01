The World Cup madness is just growing stronger by each passing day, especially with team India registering victories one after the other. Indian cricket team remained unbeatable by winning all the matches, against South Africa, Australia, New Zealand (washed out), Pakistan, Afghanistan, and West Indies until yesterday. The team tasted its first defeat as it lost to England by 31 runs. With a target of 338 runs, India gave a tough fight by scoring 306 runs in 50 overs. However, Rishi Kapoor only has good things to say to Men in Blue.
The veteran actor who is currently in New York recuperating from cancer has been following the World Cup like an ardent fan. He also makes sure to update his views on the same on his twitter handle. Even though India lost to England in the last match, he only had rather positive things to say. He stated that team India is still alive and the cup is ours.
His tweet was both a carry-on message as the Indian team will be in playing for the Semi-Finals nonetheless and yet not to have the ‘taken-for-granted’ attitude.
Earlier, the actor had shared India’s stance in the tournament and how India was in a win-win situation as if India had won, it would have meant an exit for England. But if India had lost, it would have meant that Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be virtually out from the World Cup tournament.
According to the statistics, India now needs to win one of the next two matches it is going to play (against Bangladesh on July 2 and Sri Lanka on July 6), to reach the semi-finals. England’s win has put the pressure on Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to contest for the semis.
Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jhootha Kahin Ka, slated to release on July 19.